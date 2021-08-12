If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
There is no law in Arizona that says Critical Race Theory (CRT) cannot be taught. The law in question, ARS15-717.02, has seven core anti-racist tenets. The law, less than 1 page long and paraphrased below, states the following. In Arizona, students cannot be taught that: 1) one race, ethnicity or sex is inherently morally or intellectually superior to another, 2) one's race is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive whether consciously or not, 3) it is acceptable to discriminate against another due to their race, ethnicity or sex, 4) their moral character is determined by their race, 5) their race or sex makes them responsible for the historical actions of others, 6) they should feel guilt or anguish due to their race or sex, 7) achievement, meritocracy, or a hard work ethic are racist.
Read the law again. If someone were to teach any of the above concepts, they’d be teaching racism and the law allows for their removal. Why are the teacher’s unions, academics, liberal elites and the Biden administration upset about this law? Do they want to teach racist attitudes? It’s disgust me to think that in 2021 we have to write a law to prevent teachers and social justice advocates from teaching and endorsing racism. So sad.