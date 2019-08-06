To the Editor:
What is happening in our our country! We have a president who is a serial liar,
A president who insults other countries and their leaders, disparages cities and citizens of the USA, shouts out that other American citizens should “go back where they came from“ and pays porn stars to have sex ... and then denies it even though the check payment is revealed. He is an embarrassment to the office of the president and an embarrassment to the USA. Time to impeach !
Thank you,
John Barthelme
Sierra Vista