Empty the bushel of bad apples
To the editor:
My mother worked in a police department for 15 years. As a young man I got to know a number of policemen (no women then), heard many stories at the dinner table and spent many afternoons at the police stations. Permit me to share several observations. First, most of officers I met and heard about were fine people. However, there were also many who were not... more than a “ few bad apples “ there were several “ bad bushels. “ These were men who were motivated by many things including the love of physical violence, power over someone else and unfortunately, hatred and anger at non- white people. My mom described officers who constantly used the N word. These men also knew they could beat people up and ( at least before cell phone videos) get away with it. Often , but always, these man came straight out of our military.
A request to the Sierra Vista police department: do not participate in a code of silence when you see or hear a fellow officer physically abuse a fellow citizen,especially a person of color. Speak up and report the abuse. Do not let such officers violate the principles and ideals on which this country was founded. I’ve seen and heard such abuse, and as a white man, it has always stayed with me. Let’s empty, if possible, the entire bad bushel.
Thank you,
John Barthelme
Sierra Vistas