To the editor,
The Arizona GOP, under the leadership of Ms. Kelli Ward, just voted to censure Governor Ducey, former Senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, wife of former Senator John McCain. The GOP’s reasons: that Governor used “dictatorial powers" when he imposed emergency rules to help reduce the spread of the virus and that the Governor opposed Trump’s efforts to overturn President Biden’s win in Arizona. As to Flake and McCain, they were censured because because they failed to support Trump and instead supported various “"leftist causes." What has happened to the Arizona GOP? My parents, both life long Republicans, would have been totally ashamed by these reprehensible actions. Ward and her followers are prolific promoters of baseless allegations of 2020 election fraud and have relentlessly sued to overturn both President Biden’s victory as well as newly elected Senator Mark Kelly In Arizona. It appears we have GOP leaders who are totally loyal to a single man (guess who) and not to foundational principles or ideas of the party. They have become apologists, sycophants and bootlickers. If you do not show 100% support for Trump and his personality cult you will be censured. Somehow these people maintain that Ducey, Flake and McCain have failed a "purity test" and need to vilified and censured. What a self- destructive policy!
John Barthelme
Sierra Vista