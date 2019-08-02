To the Editor,
Recently I learned that Congress has been looking into the issue of unexpected medical bills which surface weeks after an emergency visit. These bills are the result of disputes between doctors and hospitals. Some charges for doctors or lab services are denied. In an emergency, patients take what is provided. It is a real “surprise” when they find out there is nothing to do, but to pay it. Most of us plan our lives carefully and can’t afford a big surprise medical bill, particularly after paying costly premiums for huge deductibles.
It is good that Congress is looking into this situation, but a quick fix won’t do. We need a serious look at how much power is in the hands of the insurance companies. Rate fixing isn’t the answer because that drives doctors out of practice. Since the insurance companies can deny service as they see fit, there must be some means of a bipartisan solution that puts patients first yet provides adequate reimbursement to doctors. Don’t punish patients for the actions of the insurance companies.