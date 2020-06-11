At odds with a photo
To the editor:
Several months ago, you and I communicated regarding my nephew, Paul Randall Bays. You may recall that I raised the question of the Herald/Review appearing biased in its presentation of the continuing articles on Mr. Bays. Specifically, I brought up the notion that the continued posting of his mugshot photo in the Herald Review’s accounts of Paul Randall Bays’ legal issues did not seem journalistically (can I use that word) fair to him. He actually has photos of himself with his hair combed. He actually is wearing a suit in the photos. He actually is wearing a neatly pressed white shirt in the photos. He is actually wearing a tie in the photos. And, best of all, he actually has a smile on his face. I’m betting that you and the Herald Review have access to these photos. Of course, I realize that these photos would not have the impact that the demeaning mugshot photo presents. Sales of the newspaper might suffer if a more “genteel” photo of Paul Randall Bays were presented in the paper.
Don R. Bays
Phoenix