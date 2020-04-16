To the Editor:
First, allow me this opportunity to thank the SV Herald for the noteworthy job they do in bringing us the national, state, and local news on a regular basis. Journalism can be a thankless job, criticized often by many, and lauded infrequently by few. Although a regular user of technology, I show my age in my morning enjoyment of holding and reading my daily newspaper.
Now, I wish to recognize the hard work and sacrifice of all our First Responders here in Cochise County, and throughout the State. Although we have not had as high an incidence of infection here as other areas, I truly appreciate the readiness of our Firefighters, Police Officers, EMTs, Nurses, and Hospital Staff in the face of this difficult health crisis.
Additionally, I want to thank all retail and service workers for going to work every day regardless of the risk to you and your family in order to provide us with food, and the comfort of other “necessities” to which we have become accustomed. I would be remiss if I did not also mention teachers, who are always “on the ready” to minister to our children in any situation. These are the heroes that fly to our rescue. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your service to our community. In crisis, our better nature emerges to remind us that we are all a part of this human race. And that is a good thing.
Kimberly Beach-Moschetti
Sierra Vista
Candidate, AZ State Legislature LD14