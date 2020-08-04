The mail must not go through
To the editor:
Louis DeJoy the current U.S. Postmaster General, a Trump appointee and Trump Supporter, has cut staffing and created a long backlog delay in the delivery of mail across the country. He no doubt claims that he is trying to save money by these actions, but at this time, when a major election is in the near future, this action by Mr. DeJoy could alter the outcome.
I have recently experienced a failure to receive a primary ballot mailed directly to me from Michigan. If voters do not receive ballots on time, they will not be able to vote by mail. Hence the election results will be greatly affected. Trump could win the election because of this new strategy of voter suppression. The mail must go through for this democracy to survive and flourish. Actions must be taken to insure voting rights for everyone. This situation is a clear and present danger to our democracy.
Harold Boaz
Benson