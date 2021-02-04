To the editor,
The crimes alleged against the president are unprecedented in history.
A recent letter to the editor writer ("Impeachment," Feb. 3) wants to dismiss this trial in the senate on a technicality.
How can the writer be so sure Chief Justice Roberts' refusal to hear the Senate trial carries the weight of a Supreme Court decision?
Roberts can declare unconstitutionality on his own without a full court voting? Really?
After the trial has taken place and Trump is found guilty, offended parties can take it up to the Supreme Court to decide if the trial was actually unconstitutional.
How many times has a constitutional ruling been challenged, ruled on and changed, and later changed again? Unprecedented crimes require unprecedented dispositions.
As video witnesses to the crimes are we not appalled?
Roland Bockhorst
Hereford