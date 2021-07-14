To the editor,
I admit, I was recalcitrant about getting my shot. Having the Neanderthalistic belief that all life is precious and a woman has no more a right to choose who lives and who dies than a man, I wanted nothing to do with stem cells. Even after Cardinal Dolan, who is the Pope's man in America, said it was OK, I still hesitated.
Then President Biden said I was unpatriotic for not getting my shot. That hurt. Initially. I thought tours in Vietnam, Panama, Somalia, Saudi Arabia, the Balkans, Afghanistan, and Iraq, plus three or four more non-combat tours in various African and Middle Eastern countries made me pretty patriotic. Then I realized that patriotism is subjective, and my paltry contribution paled in comparison to the 40+ years President Biden and Vice President Harris have served America. Still, I equivocated.
Then I saw the LED signs posted over HWY 90 and HWY 10 saying, "It's your shot at ending COVID-19, take your shot." BOY. I never realized my taking or not taking the shot impacted anyone other than me. How could my taking the shot end the virus? But then I realized that just like President Biden and Vice President Harris are more patriotic than me, Dr. Fauci is smarter. So it must be true; my getting the shot will end the virus. So, I'm getting my shot. In fact, I'm getting all three shots. That way I will have three times the chance of ending the virus.
Frank Bonvillain
Sierra Vista