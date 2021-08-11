If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor,
This letter is concerning your editorial entitled Our View: Time to rethink our future.
Yes, it is time to rethink the future. There seems to be something about a twenty-year mega-drought that you don’t understand. How about a weeklong heat dome last month where temperatures were 110 degrees for a week? The lack of rain in 2019 and 2020 and recent unbelievable heat have the effect of drying absolutely everything up. No responsible developer would consider building a sprawling development with a golf course in this new reality. No responsible developer would rely on “rolling” a Fish and Wildlife official to change a report to cheat to build their development.
And I am disappointed in the Herald Review. In my opinion, it is not responsible journalism to engage in personal attacks. There are good reasons for environmentalists to oppose the Villages at Vigneto development. Cochise County has features, such as the SPRNCA that continue to make it a tourist destination and a wonderful place to live and recreate. We all should be fighting for the survival of our natural environment as the climate heats up.