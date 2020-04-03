To the Editor:
Trump is a malignant narcissist with sadistic features. Everything he does makes sense when you understand this. He and some of his cronies *enjoy others’ suffering*. The lack of PPE in New York is criminal and should be seen as such. Trump and his enablers are punishing a Navy commander for trying to protect his troops.
Just punishing Brett Crozier was not enough: Trump then had to deploy naval ships to fight “drug wars” in the middle of a pandemic when all hands should be on deck saving American lives.
Sen. McSally continuously violates her oath of office by first voting not to remove Trump and then allowing his lawless, deranged, criminal behavior. What’s the worst that could happen by not removing this psychopath from office? We are watching it roll out right now.
Shame on every Senate Republican who continues to lie and cover for this man instead of protecting the American people and all the Americans risking their lives on the front lines of this health crisis.
Every elected official who is a true patriot should have one goal and one goal only: to save American lives.
Heather Borman
St. David