Get tested and wear a mask to protect your community!
To the editor:
People, people people! OMG! I was at the grocery store and NO ONE was wearing a mask. What people said: one fellow said that freedom was his issue and basically if he dies it is his time. Another mask-less fellow in line said “So what? If I die, I die”
So what? There is a raging EPIDEMIC in Arizona right now because Governor Ducey opened up the state thoughtlessly. The issue is not about your FREEDOM! Wearing a mask reduces your possible transmission to others in your community. You know you can have it and not know it, right? You can spread the virus to others who may not want it to be their time. That means you can give it to me and not even know it That means if you get sick and end up in the hospital you can transmit it to EMTs nurses and doctors. Wearing a mask protects other people. Banner has run out of ICU beds. Arizona hospitals are overrun. That’s why we stayed at home and why opening up recklessly was, not just wrong, but immoral.
Arizona was 51st in testing. Behind all other states and D.C. Arizona’s Emergency Manager resigned in protest early March. Health officials resigning in protest should always result in alarm. Their job is to save lives. Here’s the protocol: Test people, and isolate the positive cases. That keeps the virus from circulating in the community.
Heather Borman
St. David