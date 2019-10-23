Get rid of the puppet master
To the Editor:
There is a traitorous cabal running the government. Trump just handed a part of Syria to his puppet master, Putin. Meanwhile Barr, Pompeo, and all the other corrupt enablers are taking apart the dignity built up by this country since World War II. This should be shameful to anyone who has taken an oath to the constitution. These people need to be systematically removed to save America. Start with Trump. He needs to be out of office now! And he most assuredly will face indictment. These enablers are all criminals. Pompeo, Barr, Mulvaney, Rick Perry, Rudy Giuliani, Sondland, and others. They are betraying their oaths of office. I urge Senators McSally and Sinema not to betray theirs.
Heather Borman
Saint David