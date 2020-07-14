Letter to the editor: Boucher Jul 14, 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Full measure of insanityTo the editor:Close the gyms and open the schools. Insane. Gwynne BoucherSierra Vista Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gwynne Boucher Editor Gym School Psychiatry Open Insane Letter Load comments Search