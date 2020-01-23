Many thanks to the Fry Fire crew
To the Editor:
I want to thank the crews from Fry Fire for all their help in the last two weeks. Scott’s crew came back and stayed about an hour making sure my brother, David Annis, was stable before they left after he took a bad fall. I also want to thank Valor Hospice for their care despite a few stumbles in our communications. For super service I want to recognize Gary, Heather, Susan, Gina, Meegan, John & James for their helping me to cope with my brother’s last two weeks of life. Caregiving was more difficult and emotional than I ever imagined but it made my brother feel safe and comfortable during his illness. Valor Hospice also helped me more than they could imagine with their cheerful attitudes.
Joy Bradley
Sierra Vista