Little Library Bookstore thanks all of its patrons
To the editor:
The Little Library Bookstore (LLB) is now opened again. We would like to thank all our faithful patrons for their patience. We invite everyone back. We have received many new donations during our closure. All donations for the LLB must go to the library for quarantine for the safety of all. Please let the library staff know your donation is for the LLB. We are following CDC guidelines. We have masks, gloves & sanitizer available for our patrons. Our current hours are 9 — 1 Monday — Friday. Beginning November 2nd. They will be 10 2 Monday — Friday. Hope to see you soon.
Mona Breaux
Secretary LLB Board