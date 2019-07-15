To the Editor:
I propose that we do something very radical in selecting our president in 2020: Let’s put aside, temporarily, the labels of “Democrat” and “Republican” and base our choices on the character of the candidates.
We could have a president who: demonstrably tells the truth, at least most of the time; does not belittle others, ever, through nanie-calling or mockery, seeks the best possible people to serve as advisers, even if they disagree with him/her, and thoughtfully considers the advice of these advisers in making crucial decisions; speaks most frequently using “we” instead of “I;” understands that he/she represents all the American people, even those who disagree; values a free press, even when it is critical of the president’s positions, and never calls it the enemy of the people;” has a relatively thick skin when it comes to criticism and does not need to “strike back” when criticized; seldom, if ever, blames others; accepts responsibility for his/her own actions; never demonizes those who oppose his/her positions, respects all religions equally in policy and law; has a history of treating both men and women with respect in work and personal affairs; leads in a positive direction rather than through fear and threats; and recognizes that loyalty to the country, its processes, and the rule of law is superior to personal loyalty.
These are only a few of the attributes of a president with strong character. But they can serve as a litmus test to determine a candidate’s fitness before considering political labels and platforms? Wouldn’t it be exciting to have two solid people of character from which to choose? Or is this too much to ask?
Oh, and one other thing: Like character, intelligence and social skills somehow have become less-than desired attributes in those who govern us. Those who possess them are mockingly called “elitists.” I may be only one of 327 million Americans, but I can say with absolute certainty that I want my president to be smarter than I am, and I want that president to behave in a manner viewed with respect by virtually all other leaders in our world.
David Brom,
Minneapolis