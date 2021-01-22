To the editor,
State senator Gowan is again trying to virtually eliminate enforcement of speed limits on Arizona highways. This should be a concern to all Arizonans. Gowan proposes a paltry $15 fine and eliminating driver’s record and insurance reporting requirements, except for the most egregious speeding. Speed limits are set by transportation experts, based on the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). Developed by Federal Highway Administration and Traffic Engineers and Safety Engineers and Experts, MUTCD lays a critical role in improving safety and mobility of all road users. Enforceable speed limits protect all travelers. Everyone driving our highways has seen the danger of speeders. Our First Responders often see the results of speeding. Eliminating the enforceable penalties for speeding to the benefit of speeders would be akin to changing the dates of fireworks sales for the benefit of a firework salesman. Speed limits must be based on transportation needs, safety technologies, traffic control tools, traffic management techniques, and sound engineering. I would suggest, that if one must blatantly break the laws of our state, yes speed limits are laws, one should not have their personalized license plate displaying their name in capitol letters.
Michael Brown
Sierra Vista