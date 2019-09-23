Do your homework, Herald
To the Editor:
With a Friday, Sept. 20, front page article highlighting the recent Southwestern Communities Coalition (SWCC) meeting and Sunday Opinion piece, “A Local Voice,” the Herald/Review has either failed to pursue journalistic integrity or has jumped on the business at any cost bandwagon.
A few minutes on the internet shows the Executive Director of Southwestern Communities Coalition, Brian Seasholes, is a Washington DC Metro Area consultant, lobbyist, and talented essayist of anti-environmental writings, paid for by unidentified sponsors. The SWCC website is a professionally produced, highly polished, and apparently at great expense, production of slickly presented anti-environmental groups and private property rights propaganda, hardly a local grassroots production.
The only item of interest missing on the website is who is paying for this coalition. At least the Herald did get the SWCC objectives correct; “Serve as a rallying organization for the interests of ... real estate developers”
The Cochise County citizens have a right to know who is behind this “local” group.
Michael Brown
Sierra Vista