To the editor:
Friday’s Herald/Review “Good Morning” section notes County Supervisor, Peggy Judd’s Facebook posts show she and family traveled Washington DC to support a, “call to challenge the Nov.3 2020 election” The Herald glosses over Ms. Judd’s telling viewers “not to believe” what was being reported about tear gas and rioting. The Herald does not report that Ms. Judd’s Facebook account reposted false claims that Antifa was responsible for the violence. Hopefully, Ms. Judd and family did not follow the mob all the way to the violent assault on the Capitol and democracy. However, the fact that Ms. Judd traveled to our capitol to challenge the Nov.3 2020 election show a lack of good judgment, a belief in unfounded conspiracies, and allegiance to an individual over our nation and our democracy.
From local County election officials, to elected state election officials, to the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, have confirmed the 2020 election saw “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
As Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, spoke after the failed insurrection, ‘the United States Senate will not be intimidated. We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs or threats. We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation. the process of honoring the will of the American people and counting the Electoral College votes. We have fulfilled the solemn duty every four years for more than two centuries.” Judd’s motives should be investigated.
Michael Brown
Sierra Vista