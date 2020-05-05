Gift Horse or Trojan Horse?
To the Editor:
The Herald opinion editorial “Killing the gift horse” on Friday, May 1st, insults the intelligence of the Bisbee community. Other than a few property-owning landlords, several of whom are absentee landlords, Bisbee will most likely see little benefit from the so-called Border Security Program fence contract. Unlike the fake emergency, diverting billions of dollars to build a 30 foot high “show” fence, unnecessary and unwanted by a majority of the country, COVID-19 is a real emergency and a dire threat to the country. The protestors are right to be concerned with an influx of out of town and out of state workers, who apparently do not seem to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and cloth face covering. To date Bisbee has not encountered a single case of COVID-19. Compare Bisbee’s zero cases to Douglas’s 14 cases, where to same BS Program fence building company has been working for several months. As the privacy of COVID-19 are protected, we do not know how the COVID-19 arrived in Douglas. It is well established that the fence is an environmental, ecological, and biological disaster. Additionally, the BS Program fence is wasting billions of dollars, which would be much better spent overcoming the economic impacts of the COVID-19, the real national emergency.
Michael Brown
Sierra Vista