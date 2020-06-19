To the editor:
A letter in Friday, June 19th’s Herald/Review, purporting to “study the real issues," demands a response. Choke holds are not a self-defensive measure needed to protect the life of a police officer. Choke holds are submissive measures, which have too often inadvertently turned deadly. Choke holds have no place in modern law enforcement. To call Black Lives Matter a terrorist led organization intent on destroying local police and our Republic, shows a gross misunderstanding of facts, events, and history. I do not know the writer and will not resort to name-calling and labels.
However, we as white people (I assume the writer is white) can never fully understand the racism and oppression that necessitated a group, in fear for the lives of their son, daughters, brothers and sisters, to need to stand up and say, Black Lives Matter. We cannot understand the need to have the talk, "Driving While Black," with our sons or fear that any interaction with police officers could become harmful. As far as Antifa, this is not an organization, it has no leaders or goals. Antifa members only motive appears to be standing up to the fascism creeping into our country’s politics. The lack of factual information in this letter leads me to believe the writer’s views are based on misinformation from social media’s Facebook and Twitter, radio talking heads, and the propaganda spewing cable “news” network. I would suggest the reader seek factual news, in real newspapers, written by real journalists.
Michael Brown
Sierra Vista