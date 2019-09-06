To the Editor:
In the Aug. 22 edition of the edition of the Herald/Review in the Good Morning column it stated that Friends of the S.V. Animal Shelter was hosting the It’s Raining Cats and Dogs! Open House at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center. While most of what was reported was correct (and thank you for bringing this event to the community’s attention) it is important to submit a correction to give credit where credit is due.
The idea, planning, decorating, and so many more things that had to be done to achieve such a wonderful day was the work and effort of the staff and volunteers of the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center.
We are lucky to have a community focused shelter staff who consistently provides community outreach and programs that makes Sierra Vista a wonderful place to live. The Friends of the S.V. Animal Shelter a non-profit organization that supports Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is honored to be associated with the outstanding staff providing shelter operations.
Kathleen Buonocore
President, Friends of the S.V. Animal Shelter, Inc.