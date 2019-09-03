My teachers rock!
To the Editor:
I’d like to share what great teachers I have at JCMS. Mr. Graeme and Mr. Nissen are my two favorite teachers. We have cool science experiments in science and in social studies we learn about American history in unique and fun ways.
Tyler Bird
Sierra Vista
Please don’t close Salvation Army thrift store
To the Editor:
Re: The closing of the Salvation Army Thrift Store
I realize it’s your right to close the stores. But I do have the right to let you know how hurt I am about your decision. A lot of people come to your stores, and a lot of people are on a fixed income, like myself. I have been going there for a long time, and I’m very hurt by this decision.
Well, that’s what I need to say. I hope you change your mind about this, but I know no pleading is going to help. I hope all your changes will be the right thing for all of you.
Tina Butcher