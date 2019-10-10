An update to school choice
To the Editor:
Your “Our View: School choice has serious downsides” column (Oct. 7, 2019) is correct on the first point: Arizonans should be skeptical of federal officials’ promises to create a national school choice program. The U.S. Department of Education’s proposal will further complicate the tax code and wrongly assumes Washington should be more involved in K-12 education.
However, state-based public and private education options, including ESAs, have brought hope to children across Arizona. Your claim that “nothing is being done” to make Arizona’s ESAs better is incorrect—Arizona’s education department has hired a firm that specializes in operating payment processing systems to improve account administration. Such change is long overdue and is already helping ESA programs in other states such as North Carolina. Arizona taxpayers and students should welcome this update.
Jonathan Butcher is a senior policy analyst in the Center for Education Policy at The Heritage Foundation and a former Arizona resident. He was a member of the Arizona Department of Education’s first steering committee for Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.