CQL deserving of national award
To the Editor,
After 40+ years in Bisbee, for personal reasons I had to move to Houghton, Michigan, in 2018. After my wife and I (spent time) in Ecuador, S.A., I was on my way back to Monterey, stopped to visit a friend in Bisbee and loved the changes the old mining town was experiencing and decided to make Bisbee our new home.
Newcomers weren’t that appreciated then and getting a library card at the Copper Queen Public Library then involved a major investigation by the librarian.
The recent award to the Copper Queen Public Library as the “Best Small Town Library in America” was long overdue. The work of Library Manager Jason Macoviak, Programs Coordinator Alison Williams and the wonderful library staff and volunteers has made Bisbee’s Copper Queen Public Library a major part of Bisbee’s heart and soul.
Richard Byrd
Houghton, Michigan