To the editor:
I would like to share my disappointment in a recent article in your paper, “Over 50% of patients in Nursing home test positive to Covid”, Dec. 3, 2020. Although the author did a good job of contrasting LifeCare to another peer provider in terms of patients testing positive, the article appeared to be more a PR stunt for LifeCare rather than covering the big question most have as to what are earth are they doing/ not doing to be developing such an extrodinary rate while at the same time, a peer heath care provider only 3 blocks away reports 0 cases. The average nationwide infection rate in nursing homes is 3% and average death rate is slightly less than 2%, per a recent AARP article. LifeCare reported 2 deaths so far in your article. Very sadly, I can confirm at least 3 as the next morning we received a call from them informing us a very much loved mother of ours had just died from Covid after notifying us less than a week earlier she had tested positive. That’s a 4% death rate and counting. This is a major story in our state as well as nationally, I believe, and hope you consider covering it in more detail and hopefully expose what is happening.
Barry Calderwood
Hereford