To the Editor:
The front page article about the homeless on Sunday December 6th reminded me of what happened in Colorado after marijuana was legalized there. My sister, who lives in Colorado, said there was an explosion of homelessness, which also resulted in mountains of trash. Where do you suppose those homeless will go when it snows in Colorado, now that Arizona is a haven for recreational pot smokers?
My own experience with a pot smoking family member in the 1970s was that he was just happy to get stoned and look at patterns in the carpet for hours on end. All his ambition and efforts to get a job just faded into the carpet.
We may be looking at a generation of mellow, stoned people who just enjoy the patterns in the carpet while our freedoms are deleted one by one. Just thinking.
Kathy Cammack
Sierra Vista