Items accidentally left at LLB
To the Editor:
The Little Library Bookstore (adjacent to the SV Public Library) collects used books, CDs, DVDs, and many things for resale to benefit the Sierra Vista Public Library.
On Saturday morning, Nov. 30, one of our volunteers found a heavy-duty trash bag at the front door. This bag would have been dropped off sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Upon emptying the bag, we found some personal items that we feel might have accidentally been included with the books. If the person who dropped off this bag can identify what was in the bag besides books, we would gladly return the personal items. Please call Mary at (520) 255-0423.
Nancy Cantrell, Treasurer of the Little Library Bookstore