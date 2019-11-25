Catastrophic health insurance
To the Editor:
Do you have $10K to throw away?
I was unaware that my catastrophic health insurance was subsidized by taxpayers. When I cashed out my $10K T.S.A., it did not push me into a higher tax category, but it did end up costing me every bit of my savings as I now must pay the IRS $10K to repay the subsidy. Certainly, if I had been made aware, I would have left my savings in place versus giving it all to the IRS.
I foolishly trusted a local insurance company to give me good advice, which in my opinion, the did NOT.
In an attempt to alert others to check the details of their own insurance, I will do informational picketing from December 2 to December 7, 2019 in front of said insurance company. Hopefully it will help others not lose their savings. It is my Civic Duty.
Thank you, people of Bisbee, and please beware.
Lisa Carrie
Bisbee