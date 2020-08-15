What’s happened to Bisbee police officers?
To the editor:
Only three of us were in a waiting area. The young man asked how I liked Bisbee. “I’ve loved it for 40 years. I’m not madly in love with the cops at the moment,” I answered. “Boy! They aren’t very friendly, are they?” he asked. “They used to be the best police on earth,” I answered.
Then the lady said the cops tackled a man for asking for water at the Stock Exchange, as he had done for two years. “Well, they tackled a man I know and cracked him in the skull because he was filming an animal control officer in Vista Park. Plus, I requested a 5 minute meeting with the police chief. Though I’ve not heard back from the police, the A.C.L.U. have contacted me three times in that same week.” I said.
I am disappointed and concerned. Many of us are. If Bisbee is now a corrupt “hick town” that cannot fix our own problems, we will need the A.C.L.U. Hope it won’t come to that. We need answers. My friends here believe black lives matter, because they do. We believe “Owen’s brain matter matters too.”
Lisa Carrie
Bisbee