To the Editor:
I am sad that I likely must lodge a serious complaint against my former insurance agents. I tried to avoid it, as a close friend, himself a retired insurance agent, told me “this allegation could be the beginning of the end for their license and business.” I don’t want that. So, what to do?
It is my opinion I was not made clear my subsidized health insurance would eventually cost me a $10,000 bill to the IRS. Though I never asked them for a dime, I did want to meet with them for some assurance this would never happen to another.
Instead of meeting me, they sent Officer Silva to my home to tell me to never contact them again. That is when I decided to conduct informational picketing to alert the public. There, I met a smart woman who told me: “If you don’t stop them, they will continue to harm others as they have you, and the next person may beat them up or throw them down a mine shaft.”
Well, I sure don’t what THAT. So, what to do?
Would Jesus turn the other cheek or throw the money changers out of the temple?
I seek advice from any kind, wise people out there who care to contact me at 520-227-1879.
Bless you all,
Sincerely,
Lisa Carrie
Bisbee