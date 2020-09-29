To the editor:
Please DO NOT VOTE for Ann English. When she and Pat Call were on the Board, they made the most questionable decisions. One example was to tear up the largest taxiway at the Bisbee-Douglas Airport. Why? It looked like all their favorite people and companies got all the praise, favor and funding while the Sheriff’s Department was treated with disdain and disrespect, always. Just when I thought it could not be more disgusting, Ann English, Peggy Judd and Pat Call appointed Pat Call judge. What? Does he know the law? Oh, who cares? He knows Ann English and, apparently, that is all that matters.
In my opinion, she cares little about all of us; she is looking out for herself and her cronies like Pat Call…oh, wait, I mean Judge Pat Call. Please vote for Lori Kilpatrick.
Lisa Carrie
Bisbee