To the editor:
Another newspaper and more concerns:
1. How can we afford to NOT get cops a body cam? (I can think of at least one very expensive lawsuit the taxpayer will be paying.)
2. I care about black lives AND first responders. Why are people seeing that as a reason to row?
3. I’ve met three cops here that I think the world of… but I’m wondering if I need to serve and protect THEM somehow. We will lose our good officers to other cities of we don’t get to the bottom of the problems. (As I waited less than ten minutes as a young lady at Bisbee Office Supply typed my last letter, people kept telling me very troubling tales of Bisbee police. We must shine a light.) Things here must change. PLEASE.
Lisa Carrie
Bisbee