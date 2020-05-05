Mountain out of a molehill
To the Editor:
You lassoed the wrong horse in your May 2 editorial “Killing the gift horse”
“Lack of appreciation for the financial contribution that SWVC is making to the local community” originates with lack of research since Mayor David Smith personally visited and thanked the local and main office. Others, like myself, have done the same locally.
Stating that SWVC will hire 200 more employees will be believed when it happens. Since SWVC is on local property aren’t they also governed by the same federal, state and city laws as our citizens? You admit that this “small gathering of citizens doing the protesting” (5-10) is not a majority and you failed to follow your own guidelines of “Right to protest.”
Then you raise everyone’s hackles by saying “Bisbee may never recover from its continuing economic challenges”. That will be believed when, and if, it happens.
This is a perfect example of the squeaky wheel gets the grease. And, you did everything possible to denigrate Bisbee by stating Bisbee is renowned for its liberal views and vocal objections plus common angry remonstrance at city council meetings. What about the always silent majority?
You also ignored the fact that your so called gift horse might be a Trojan horse thru a virus transmission by just one employee.
I do not think that your editorial is a “horror”but you saddled the wrong horse, failed to do relevant research, exaggerated your conclusions and made a mountain out of a molehill by stating that “Bisbee is Killing the Gift Horse”.
Dave Cartun
Bisbee