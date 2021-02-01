To the editor,
Should the City of Bisbee build a new city hall on the former site? ("In the NABURhood," Jan. 31)
Absolutely not.
The city should remove any procurement rules that might exist on the use of the leftover insurance money and put some or all of the balance in a combination of either public works, an emergency fund, pay down the public safety debt in at least this coming year's budget or create a new fund for seed money for a park in parkless San Jose.
Or the site could be traded for a total removal of the old building's debris or listed for sale or auctioned.
The taxpayers derive no value from the building blocks of a new edifice to government.
Dave Cartun
Bisbee