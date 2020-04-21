To the Editor:
Is anyone else getting tired of hearing and seeing the word "fight" in every politicians speeches and media adds? Fight is a negative word alluding to all types of combat, mostly physical. Fight has lost its strength from overuse and abuse.
Instead, how about using a phrase implying working together, combining efforts or protecting my constituents' (or your) rights?
Also, let's lose our focus on Trump and start concentrating on fiscal actions by our Congress. How much debt does our country carry? What will it be after all the political stimulus bills are passed? How can it or will most of it ever be paid off?
We will always have some debt. But the number of people and all special interests lined up at the trough can not keep increasing by congressional actions. We are receiving less and less return on the continued sale of our government debt securities. We will have to pay the piper sooner or later.
The world's financial markets could be running our country sooner rather than later.
Dave Cartun, Bisbee