Pull your head out of the sand!
To the Editor:
During Gov. Ducey’s visit to Sierra Vista he failed to mention two extremely important matters concerning Sierra Vista, Bisbee and most other rural communities.
With the state having a such a large monetary surplus we are entitled to think that our representatives and governor might consider paying off some of the communities public safety debt which would make Arizona a better place for everyone. The communities need certain infrastructure projects and services just as badly as the state.
Also, Maricopa and Pima county lead the pack with current and future water deficiencies already obvious. Yet the state and populous areas continue to ignore the developing water situation that will make growth untenable. Benson, Willcox and possibly Sierra Vista lead Cochise County in ignoring the the decline of our most precious natural resource.
Both issues can not be ignored any longer. We must pull our heads out of the sand.
Dave Cartun
Bisbee