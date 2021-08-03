To the editor,
Your interview with district 14 Representative Gail Griffin told us she should look in the mirror.
She stated that the length was her least favorite part of the last legislative session. She needs to realize (as do all state legislators) that her large number of bills to be considered contributes to the length. Solutions are easy but the majority party will probably never consider them.
First, the state budget must be finalized before any individual bills are considered. This will force the Governor to act earlier and limit the amount of time allotted to bills generated by special interests.
Secondly, legislators must be limited in the number of bills submitted for consideration. They could also be considered in order of statewide impact first, the legislators’ personal submissions and then all bills to benefit special interests. Yes, it would be hard to separate numbers two and three but, it will place the pork bills in the open.
Third, the legislators must be limited to the maximum time allowed. This will stop continued egoistical urging for more pay and benefits and show voters whether or not their worth their current pay level.
Dealing more with our future development, tax breaks for new businesses and chasing our water use is fourth. How can we legitimately promise future businesses, their employees and their combined water use a constant supply of liquid gold when certain areas of our county and state are already running out of water?
Dave Cartun
Bisbee