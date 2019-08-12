To the Editor:
Your Aug. 9 news article regarding four random killings in Things to Know Today reveals many weaknesses in our republic and legal systems.
It seems that perpetual criminals and gang members have more rights than victims. Another killing spree carried out by a previous offender with a violent criminal record and felony prison time. His conviction was for meth possession while carrying an assault rifle.
This is a perfect example of how our criminal laws and judicial systems fail us.
Our laws are obviously not strong enough to keep this person off our streets and we, defense attorneys and judges are equally to blame. His own mother called police to ask how she could evict her son which should have waved a red flag to law enforcement which would have discovered his previous conviction and put him on a heavy dangerous watch list. We as a citizenry are also guilty of not reporting abnormal violent and threatening behavior, even of loved ones.
None of us want "Big Brother" watching us all the time but his case exemplifies who should be culled from normal.
During questioning and examination they found blood on his skin and clothing which will be matched to those he killed. Why do we need any more evidence to deprive him of his life or deposit him in the company of similar killers? His new friends might even save the taxpayers a ton of money by eliminating both he and his tax problem.
No appeals. No delays. No years behind bars. No prolonging an obvious threat to others.
When will we change our laws and legal system? I am certainly not in favor of executing an innocent person but our current situation has reached the point of no return. Only attorneys and judges benefit from the current system.
Also, who cares if he has an attorney or not. News sources seem preoccupied with the concept that an attorney's name is as important as the perpetrator. Another advertising gift to the defense.
Dave Cartun
Bisbee