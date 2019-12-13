Water in our future
To the Editor:
While most of us favor decision making at the lowest possible level, we must be careful of who is making the decisions, and how.
If the possible outcome of the northern half of Cochise County seminars is to place future water decisions with local governments, it will create more friction between those who favor growth and population increases and those who see the need for water conservation that will maintain current aquifers.
If current decisions are a good indication of future decisions, the good folks in Benson will not accept a moratorium on new well drilling or an active management area. They do not understand that their current policy of an open door to development threatens future water supply in the entire San Pedro River area.
County Supervisor Borer said it succinctly when he stated, “We can not keep going deeper and deeper for water.”
He also said that “People will think we are trying to ramrod this thing through.” It’s past time that someone tries to ramrod water conservation’s importance through to the Benson decision makers.
Dave Cartun
Bisbee