Nothing strange here
To the Editor:
According to your opinion piece published on Jan. 10, the Herald-Review finds it extraordinary that local citizens, on both sides of the political divide, oppose building a border “security” wall across the San Pedro. You find it strange for both a Trump supporter and a wildlife supporter to agree on this issue. Well, there’s nothing extraordinary or strange here. Quite simply, the wall is a stupid and expensive idea, and we border residents know it, no matter what our individual politics might be.
Margaret Foley Case
Palominas
EDITOR’S NOTE: At no point did the Herald/Review state, explicitly or implicitly, that we find it strange or extraordinary that people from both ends of the political spectrum would oppose building a border wall. The editorial at issue stated: “Politics makes strange bedfellows. It’s rare that Spencer, one of the earliest supporters of Donald Trump’s presidency, stands on the same side of an issue with an environmentalist.”