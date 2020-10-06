To the editor:
Four days into President Trump’s COVID diagnosis, he walked up the steps to the White House and whipped off his mask. And then he saluted, a sign of respect. Did he have respect for the photographer? Did he have respect when he then walked, with no mask, into the White House full of people? Did he have respect when he went on video in the hospital saying he now understands COVID and minutes later got into a hermetically sealed limo with secret service agents for a joy ride? Did he respect anyone at the Rose Garden Ceremony where many attendees are now positive for COVID? Did he respect anyone when he showed up too late at the Presidential Debate to be tested? Many doctors are saying he more than likely, because of the course of his illness, had a positive COVID test before flying Wednesday to an indoor fund raiser where no one wore masks. One of Trump’s aides who tested positive for COVID was told by the President to “not tell anyone.” Respectful? If he doesn’t care about Secret Service members, sworn to take a bullet for him, he will not care about anyone in this country. He just produced a video saying “Don’t be afraid of COVID” and later tweeted that COVID is less deadly than the flu (3,000 people die each year from the flu). This is the height of disrespect to the 210,000 men, women and children in the U.S. who have died from this disease.
Pamela Caster
Sierra Vista