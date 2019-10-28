Thanks from VICaP
To the Editor:
The VICaP staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors join me in expressing our deepest appreciation for VICaP being selected as the recipient of this year’s Community Chorus free will offering. We are humbled and amazed by the $5,675 donated by your choir and members of the community.
This amount would never have been attained without the reputation of the Community Chorus as an organization that always delivers an uplifting and inspirational concert experience and results in a “standing-room-only” turnout. We are so grateful for the publicity you provided, and for your encouragement of the audience to be generous! We are inspired by the way your group makes a difference to so many in our community.
Thank you to all who donated! Your generosity reflects your understanding of and belief in our mission: to help our Neighbors maintain their quality of life and independence.
For others wishing to donate, VICaP is a qualifying Charitable Organization under the Arizona Tax Credit Program. Donations of $400 (filing singly) or $800 (married couples filing jointly) using Arizona Form 321 make a huge difference in our ability to provide access to critical services for our county’s seniors and persons with disabilities. (www.azdor.gov/About/FAQs/CharitableTaxCredit.aspx)
Again, our heartfelt thanks to our Community Chorus. Can’t wait for their next concert, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Klein Performing Arts Center.
George Castle
President, VICaP Board of Directors