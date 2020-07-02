Excercise the right to vote to set country right
To the editor:
As veterans, and West Point graduates, we are again disappointed in the current administration. Not only do the Russians continue to meddle in our elections, but they have also posted “bounties” on our soldiers in Afghanistan. What was our President’s public response since the intelligence community confirmed this in March? He has planned a troop reduction in Germany, weakening NATO, and insisted the Russians become a part of the G7 Summit.
Additionally, he recently spoke at the West Point graduation for the class of 2020 where he reminded the graduates of their “noble creed: duty, honor country”, but neglected to mention that they might also be the target of Russian-funded assassination attempts. The new graduates swore an oath that day to protect our country against “all enemies, foreign and domestic”. Our President took the same oath when sworn in, but has shown little regard for it over the past three and one half years. During his time in office, Mr. Trump has repeatedly insulted our allies, and advocated on behalf of the Russians and Mr. Putin.
What can we, as citizens, do to counter these dangers to our country? The answer is simple: vote in the presidential election on November 3rd, whether absentee, or in person.
Our future safety depends on a strong, and stable United States and a nation where oaths and commitments are kept. We as citizens have the power, and the obligation to make this happen.
COL (Ret.) Edward A. Cerutti
MAJ (Ret.) Mary M. Finch
Hereford