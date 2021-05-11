To the editor,
I’m a life-long Republican, having voted every four years since 1968 for the Republican candidate for President—until 2020. I couldn’t then and never will bring myself to vote for Trump. He is a petty, self-aggrandizing, and even at critical times woefully ignorant man. Encouraging an insurrection at the capital to disrupt the final vote count has confirmed in my mind that this delusional man needs to just shut up and fade away. Republican Senator Liz Cheney was right when she stated that, for the Republican Party to have any chance of winning back the White House in 2024, Trump needs to stay out of the mix. I totally agree with Liz Cheney and would even vote for her if she decided to run for president.
James Coan
Sierra Vista