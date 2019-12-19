The Algebra Curse
To the Editor:
It’s happening again. My family’s Algebra curse has once more been realized. This time it’s my youngest grandson, a freshman in high school, who is showing the same symptoms our family has come to recognize far too often — struggling to pass Algebra.
Why is it that everyone in my family who struggled with Algebra did okay with Geometry — no problem. But, put one of us in an Algebra class, and get the dunce cap ready. I would get A’s and B’s in courses like Chemistry, Biology, or even Statistics, but just walking into my Algebra class had me feeling like a street bum who knew he didn’t belong in a nice restaurant.
The truly sad part of this Algebra graduation requirement is that many high school dropouts attribute their failure to pass Algebra as the primary reason they lost their desire to further attend school.
Will this Algebra requirement ever change? Probably not, as academia sees Algebra as the key to developing abstract thinking ability in youthful minds. My family sees it somewhat differently — more like a curse that we can’t ever seem to throw off.
James P. Coan
Sierra Vista