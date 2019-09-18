To confiscate or not to confiscate
To the Editor:
Military-style gun sales have increased markedly after Beto’s promise of making ownership of AK-47s and AR-15s illegal. The NRA could not have done a better job themselves. His statement will be gun owners’ rallying cry for years to come.
I’m a Vietnam War vet who saw firsthand what damage bullets from AK-47s and M-16s can do to a human being. Non-military personnel have no business owning military-style weapons. I own a revolver for home defense — that’s all. And I have no problem with those citizens who own shotguns and/or hunting rifles. It’s the military weapons with 30-round magazines in the hands of civilians that bothers me.
The quandary we face, however, is that prohibiting civilian possession of military-style weapons in this country won’t keep them out of the hands of those who desire to own them. They would be easily purchased on the black market or smuggled across our porous border with Mexico.
Remember the Prohibition fiasco? It couldn’t keep alcohol out of the hands of our citizenry who desired it. Organized-crime bootleggers and backwoods moonshiners thrived after Prohibition came into being. There’s no simple answer to this dilemma.
James Coan
Sierra Vista