To the editor,
On 11 January, I was registered as a patient in the Arizona Vaccine Management Portal (I believed I was, anyway). I'm in Phase 1b by virtue of being over 75. Today, ten days later, I tried on-line to find out where and when I could get my vaccination. This time, the on-line site would not accept my verification code. Three times I asked for and was emailed a new verification code. Each time the new verification code was entered, it was "wrong number." And on the third try, I was denied further access because I had "exceeded the number of tries allowed." The programmer who designed this site ought to find another line of work.
James Coan
Sierra Vista